Siouxland Community Health Foundation offers vaccination incentive for youth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In partnership with local non-profits, the Siouxland Community Health Foundation will be awarding prizes to youth who get vaccinated through Nov. 15.

The inventive program will award youth that is newly vaccinated and get their second vaccine, they will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card.

Additionally, the first 400 kids are eligible for a drawing in which the winner will receive a $200 visa gift card, according to the release.

The first 400 include the newly vaccinated and the fully vaccinated youth that receives their vaccines during the inventive period or those who were vaccinated before the period began on Aug. 1.

To receive the $50 gift card for those who had been vaccinated early and to be entered for the $200 gift card, contact SCHF by email at brichards@slandchc.com to set up a time to bring the completed vaccination card for verification, and for more information.

All vaccines, regardless of the place of administering, require parental consent for those that are age 12-17.