Siouxland Community Health Clinic produces 4,000 pounds of vegetables for patients

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 54 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020. To help combat the problem, the Siouxland Community Health Clinic in South Sioux City has been busy all summer planting vegetables for patients.

Clients have the opportunity to choose from variety of squash, tomatoes, cabbage, and peppers. The center has also teamed up with the Dakota County voices for food program to be a hub for local gardeners to drop off their produce.

“This has been a great partnership for them to get produce but for us to get a hub to drop off produce. So we have a place for them to drop it off five days a week probably in the last week we have move 5-600 pounds out of here because it was more than they could even handle,” said Brenda Sale.

In total, the garden has produced 4,000 pounds just this summer. The clinic said next season they are planning to grow their garden and add two more gardening beds.

