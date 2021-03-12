Siouxland Community Health Center to join COVID-19 vaccine program

WASHINGTON (KCAU) — Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra announced Friday that the Siouxland Community Health Center will be invited to join the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program over the next six weeks.

According to a release, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched the program to directly distribute COVID-19 vaccines to HRSA-supported health centers to ensure that our nation’s underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 are equitably vaccinated.

The invitation was extended after Rep. Feenstra and members of the Iowa House delegation sent a letter to the HRSA and the CDC, urging them to prioritize Iowa’s federally qualified health centers in the next round of their program.

“I am pleased to hear several Iowa health centers, including the Siouxland Community Health Center in the 4th District, will be included in this vaccine program in the coming weeks,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I will continue working to ensure vaccines are distributed to every corner of our district. The quicker vaccines are distributed, the quicker we can fully reopen our economy, get Iowans back to work, and return to normal.”

HRSA-funded health centers are community-based and patient-directed organizations that deliver affordable, accessible, quality, and cost-effective primary health care. Nearly 1,400 HRSA-funded health centers operate approximately 13,000 sites across the nation, providing primary and preventive care on a sliding fee scale to nearly 30 million patients each year.

Prior to today, 250 health centers were invited to this program, which included those that serve a large volume of disproportionately affected populations.

An additional 700 health centers were invited to participate in the next phase of the program, including those that provide services to rural populations.

You can view a list of the health centers participating in or invited to join the program here.

To find a HRSA-funded health center, click here.