Siouxland Community Health Center now offering telehealth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Siouxland Community Health Center is now offering its patients a telehealth option.

Helping reduce the number of patients coming in and out of their facility, Siouxland Community Health says they will treat the telethealth appointment as an office visit.

The same procedures are still in place. Patients will first call the office with their symptoms and then a doctor will decide the best option in person or through teleheatlh.

“We can do refills, if they have a blood pressure coff they can do that their pluse, respiration all those things but it allows us to stay in touch with them with out patients coming in and they could be exposed to soemthing and it also helps keep our staff safe.” said Tyler Wendel, D.O. at Siouxland Community Health Center.

Wendel says this telethealth option will also help save their PPE with not as many patients being seen inside the facility.