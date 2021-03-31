Siouxland Community Health Center joins national COVID-19 vaccine program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Community Health Center (SCHC) announced they’ve been included in the Biden administration’s Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

According to the SCHC, the health center has been invited to join the program, increasing the total amount of invited health center participants to 950.

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched the program to directly distribute COVID-19 vaccines to HRSA-supported health centers to ensure that our nation’s underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 are equitably vaccinated.

The clinic said that beginning in April, Siouxland Community Health Center will be offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at designated on-site vaccine clinics, off-site businesses, and community sites, and will be utilizing a mobile testing/vaccine unit.

Siouxland Community Health Center was also invited to join the program earlier this March.