SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Community Foundation is officially looking for up to 100 non-profit organizations to participate in their annual 24-hour giving event.

Organizations that are being looked for to participate in the Big Give this year are organizations that are within 80-miles of the Siouxland area. The program will be on a first-come, first serve basis and the organization is looking for 100 organizations to participate that all have 501(c)(3) status.

The 2023 Big Siouxland Give will be the 6th of its kind, bringing together nonprofits of all sizes and causes together to benefit from community aid. Over the past five years, the event has raised nearly $725 million. In 2022 alone 2,100 donations brought in $190,000 for the organizations that were signed up for the event.

“No matter an organization’s size or budget, an online giving day levels the playing field by giving organizations of all shapes and sizes the ability to raise awareness and much-needed funds,” says Katie Roberts, Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation.

Organizations that are interested in being part of the Big Give are encouraged to apply by going to the Siouxland Big Give’s website and clicking on the Nonprofit signup website. Focuses of participating nonprofits include arts, animals, education and health and human services,

The 2023 Siouxland Big Give will take place on October 3 this year.