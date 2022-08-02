SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A baby shower can be a special time for new parents but what if you don’t have the support to have one?

Over in South Sioux City, Growing Community Connections along with other area organizations threw a baby shower for every expecting mother with all the essentials like diapers, pacifiers, babyproofing supplies, and more importantly, information for continued support.

“We’re here to share information about health benefits and those types of things just so we can be available to the families that need us and know what’s all out there for them if they don’t have that support system or they don’t know how to find those resources,” said Kathy Moller.

All the supplies at the event were provided with money from Nebraska Children and Families.