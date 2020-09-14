Siouxland communities to receive literacy grants from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KCAU) – Three communities in Siouxland will be receiving literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is awarding $33,000 in literacy grants across Iowa. The funds will be distributed to educators, libraries, and nonprofit organizations in some communities with a Dollar General.

In Siouxland, the communities receiving literacy grants are listed below:

St. Mary’s Catholic Schools (Storm Lake, Iowa) – $3,000

Okoboji Community School District (Milford, Iowa) – $3,000

MMCRU Library (Remsen, Iowa) – $2,000

Dollar General said their recipients plan to use the funds to promote literacy and learning in youth literacy programs.

“This year, many teachers, libraries, and literacy organizations are facing new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the unprecedented obstacles, we admire the tremendous efforts and commitments from educators as they work to provide students with the tools they need to develop their literacy skills. We hope these funds will help support their plans to advance learning and deliver quality instruction in our hometown communities,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

For the full list of communities impacted, visit this website.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation was created in 1993 to honor the company’s co-founder, J.L. Turner. He was illiterate as he never completed a formal education. The foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants over the past two decades to help support all types of literacy. Learn more on their website.