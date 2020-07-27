Siouxland communities receive funding from Iowa Department of Health

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) announced expanded funding for 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count!, a health-awareness movement for children and families.

Five new communities, including a few in the Siouxland area, were named recipients of $30,000 grants. New communities include:

Ottumwa, Wapello County

Scranton, Greene County

Sergeant Bluff, Woodbury County

Spencer, Clay County

Winterset, Madison County

Communities receiving funds for a second consecutive year worth $10,000 include:

Cherokee, Cherokee County

Grinnell, Poweshiek County

Hampton, Franklin County

Missouri Valley, Harrison County

Waterloo, Black Hawk County

Storm Lake, Buena Vista County

Communities receiving funds worth $5,000 for a final year include:

Clinton, Clinton County

Keosauqua, Van Buren County

Manning, Carroll County

Mason City, Cerro Gordo County

Mount Ayr, Ringgold County

5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! started in 2017 to promote healthier lifestyle choices. The movement focuses on a scientific method based on four numbers:

5 or more servings of fruits and vegetables;

2 hours or less of screen time (TV, computers, phones, video games);

1 hour or more of physical activity;

0 (or reduce) sugar-sweetened beverages, more water

More information about 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! and how communities are utilizing the program can be seen on the IDPH website.

