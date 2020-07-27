Siouxland communities receive funding from Iowa Department of Health

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Health (IDPH) announced expanded funding for 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count!, a health-awareness movement for children and families.
Five new communities, including a few in the Siouxland area, were named recipients of $30,000 grants. New communities include:
- Ottumwa, Wapello County
- Scranton, Greene County
- Sergeant Bluff, Woodbury County
- Spencer, Clay County
- Winterset, Madison County
Communities receiving funds for a second consecutive year worth $10,000 include:
- Cherokee, Cherokee County
- Grinnell, Poweshiek County
- Hampton, Franklin County
- Missouri Valley, Harrison County
- Waterloo, Black Hawk County
- Storm Lake, Buena Vista County
Communities receiving funds worth $5,000 for a final year include:
- Clinton, Clinton County
- Keosauqua, Van Buren County
- Manning, Carroll County
- Mason City, Cerro Gordo County
- Mount Ayr, Ringgold County
5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! started in 2017 to promote healthier lifestyle choices. The movement focuses on a scientific method based on four numbers:
- 5 or more servings of fruits and vegetables;
- 2 hours or less of screen time (TV, computers, phones, video games);
- 1 hour or more of physical activity;
- 0 (or reduce) sugar-sweetened beverages, more water
More information about 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices Count! and how communities are utilizing the program can be seen on the IDPH website.
