Siouxland communities join the 100-mile-long Hwy 141 rummage sale

It’s a summer garage sale tradition now 17 years strong that has grown to span one hundred miles.

The Highway 141 rummage sales kicked off Friday; 18 communities from Siouxland to Des Moines are participating.

“We had 14 on the list last year, I have 26 this year. So I think it’s growing and I think people are seeing that it’s kind of a neat thing to be a part of and you know chance to make some money,” Jill Killian of Sloan said.

Some people who hosted rummage sales for the first time this year said they were impressed how many people came to hunt for bargains Friday morning, and how far some of them traveled.

“This is our first year and we have almost sold out of everything already on the first day. We’ve had a really good turn-out, people from Wisconsin to Des Moines to Harlan Iowa,” Kim Rose of Hornick said.

“It’s been a great day, it’s been really a steady flow, we haven’t had a huge rush but it’s been steady all day and so hopefully tomorrow with people being off work it’ll be a little bit better even,” Carrie Dietschy of Sloan said.

Most sales during the Highway 141 Rummage sale being again at 8:00am Saturday, the final day of the sales. Closing times vary with each sale.