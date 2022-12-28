LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxland projects in Nebraska are getting more than $800,00 in grants to help meet rural needs. The funding for the projects comes from the Rural Development division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Included in the grants is the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska receiving $78,733 to continue the Tribal Housing Department’s Senior Home Improvement project.

Also in Winnebago, $344,896 is going to Little Priest Tribal College to help provide upgrades to parking and accessibility.

The city of Laurel is receiving $50,000 for the purpose of buying equipment that meets ADA standards and will furnish the city’s new community center.

In Santee, $344,289 is going to the Nebraska Indian Community College to construct a community building on the Santee Campus for education, community events, and pow wows.

The last local project receiving funding is the Lynch Rural Fire District. They will receive $16,200 for two grass rig pickups designed to help fight fires.

The USDA said in a release that it is giving more than $1 million to Nebraska small towns, tribal communities, and areas impacted by disasters to improve the lives of those who live there.

Two other projects in Nebraska receiving funding include Fremont’s Rebuilding Together and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Rebuilding Together is getting $60,000 to provide housing rehabilitation and repair services while the Board of Regents is receiving $175,000 to provide technical assistance to then enhance local food systems.

USDA Rural Development State Director for Nebraska Kate Bolz said the government agency is “committed to ensuring that people living in rural Nebraska have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve. That’s why I’m proud to announce these projects that will have a meaningful impact and improve quality of life in communities across the state.”

The funding of Nebraska communities is part of $102 million across 263 projects in 47 states expanding access to housing and water infrastructure for rural communities.