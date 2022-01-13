(KCAU) — A few Siouxland communities are declaring snow emergencies ahead of winter weather that is forecast to hit on Friday.

The City of South Sioux City Public Works Department is declaring a snow emergency.

The snow emergency will be in effect starting Friday at 6 a.m. and end Saturday at 6 a.m.

The City of Storm Lake is declaring a snow emergency.

The snow emergency will be effective starting Friday at 10 p.m. through January 18 at 6:00 a.m.

It is recommended that you visit your city’s website for information on snow emergency protocols, or contact local law enforcement.