WAUSA, Neb. (KCAU) — As Siouxland braces for another round of storms, communities impacted by Monday’s storms had a lot to clean up.

The village of Wausa, Nebraska suffered severe damage to trees, some of the streets were completely impassable Monday morning due to large downed branches, and some trees were even uprooted.

Wausa’s oldest church, Thabor Lutheran, had its steeple torn off by straight-line winds.

The small community, along with neighboring towns, came to help clean up.

“We had people coming from other neighboring towns, Osmond, Coalridge. It was just an overwhelming response from the community it just warms your heart there’s no doubt about it,” said Thabor Church Council Vice Chair Dave Carlson. “We’ll survive this, it’s not a deal breaker as they say. We’ll go forward and rebuild it and hopefully in a few years you’ll hardly know that there was damage.”

The church will have a temporary roof installed while leaders decide how to move forward.

“Long term is that good trees are beat up and stuff like that and once again the church steeple, that’s the big thing,” said Greg and Trey McQuay who were helping with the clean up efforts. “Everybody got hit, either they got hit or knows somebody that got hit, so it’s pretty widespread around town.”

Another roof in a small Nebraska town was also affected by the storm.

The metal cap covering the Plainview school’s original roof was pushed off by the high winds, spreading insulation all over the ground.

The roughly 60-foot piece of metal damaged cars parked nearby. The rain also leaked into the school building.

According to a post on the District’s Facebook page, they still plan to return to school on August 15.

There were no injuries reported in Monday’s storms.