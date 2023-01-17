SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With high levels of snowfall expected over the next couple of days, cities are starting to get prepared.

Local governments are preparing for the largest snowstorm of the year so far by checking out their equipment and pre-treating roadways. Even though this should be one of the largest snow events in recent memory, Sioux City officials say they are prepared.

“We haven’t seen a snow like this in a few years so I think that has people kind of on edge but it’s a pretty typical snow storm and we’re prepping for it now and putting some brine down, doing some pre-treatment on our party ones and twos,” said David Carney, public works director for Sioux City.

Many communities have already declared snow emergencies. In Sioux City, snow emergencies are issued on an as-needed basis. Siouxlanders can monitor if and when snow emergencies are issued in association with this storm by clicking here.