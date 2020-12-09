Siouxland communities among recipients of $3.5 million grant for community improvements

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Remsen and several other Siouxland communities were awarded grants totaling up to $3.5 million to support community improvements.

According to a release, The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) gave awards totaling $3,599,585 million for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects in 10 communities across the state

The CDBG program provides support for community improvements. Awards were made for water and sewer infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitation, and homebuyer assistance. Grants are awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project.

“These awards help Iowa communities thrive by enabling them to improve water and sewer systems, enhance housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk Iowans, and make transformative changes to downtown districts,” said IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham.

The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. IEDA is responsible for administering the CDBG funds in the non-metropolitan areas of the state.

You can the recipients of the grant and how much they were awarded here.