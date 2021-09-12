Siouxland comes together for 9/11 ceremony at Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU9) — 9/11 tributes were held across the nation Saturday and in Siouxland, the annual ceremony took place at Freedom Park once again.

The ceremony featured fire departments and police officers from across Northeast Nebraska including Ponca, Homer, Emerson-Hubbard, Dakota City, and units from Sioux City and South Sioux City.

Over four thousand flags were burned as part pf a flag retirement ceremony.

Dakota City Fire Department’s 2nd Assistant Bob Kratky gave the firefighter’s presentation and he spoke on what 9/11 represents.

“The terrorist attacks on our soil woke us up and I just don’t want people to forget how much that hurt, but I don’t want them to ever forget how much that pulled us together as well,” said Kratky.

The first part of the ceremony paid honor to the veterans who sacrificed their all in serving their country during the war on terrorism following the 9/11 attacks and members of several American Legion Posts were in attendance to help put on the show.

Kratky talked about why it’s important to hold this event each year.

“This program’s been going every year since 9/11 and as the 20th time that we’ve all got together, it just feels like after we do this, the community pulls together and we do get a lot of support,” said Kratky.