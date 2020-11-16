Siouxland Colleges prepare for early winter break

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the holiday season quickly approaches, college students are beginning to pack up their bags for winter break. For some Siouxland colleges, there is no winter break. It’s the end of the semester.

“Just going to be going back home for Thanksgiving, and probably having dinner with family and maybe some family friends that we have,” said Levi VandenBos, a USD student.

Before students hit the road, they have the opportunity to take a free COVID-19 test. It’s part of USD’s Know Before You Go Campaign, a partnership with the South Dakota Health Department and Sanford Health Vermillion.

“Who wears a mask around the Thanksgiving table, so we are encouraging students to know that they are not sick or at least know as well as they can that they are not sick before they go home,” said Assistant Vice President for Research Compliance Kevin O’Kelley.

Another added precaution USD will be taking as the fall semester wraps up is not inviting students back on campus after Thanksgiving break.

“We eliminated some three-day holidays. That was hard because we like our three-day weekends. We eliminated those so that we can end school on campus on the day before Thanksgiving,” said O’Kelley.

It’s a very similar situation at Morningside College. Students will pack up their bags and dorm rooms and not return back to campus until next semester.

“When they go home, they will be done with in-person classes, and then they will take their final exams online. So for us, the surge we anticipated it, and we’ve been preparing for it since the beginning,” said Associate VP for Academic Affairs & Institutional Assessment at Morningside College Dr. J. Alden Stout.

As students begin moving off-campus, they are looking ahead to the future and what the spring semester might bring for them. VandenBos says he’s keeping his fingers crossed that there will be more in-person learning.

“Definitely trying to get back to face to face classes because I like those ten times better. I feel like I learn more and, when they are online, I just don’t have the motivation, so but if it is a new normal of a hybrid or online it’s just something we will get used to,” said VandenBos.

Once the new year rolls in, colleges will have to begin finalizing their plans for the spring semester when students move back to campus. USD and Morningside shared they will be offering COVID-19 testing to students. USD says, they’re testing through Sanford Health Vermillion, and Morningside College is planning to use Test Iowa, but it has not yet been finalized.