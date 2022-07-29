SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Across the nation, college enrollment is decreasing. As of this spring, enrollment is down by 685,000 students according to NSCResearchCenter.org.

Since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, institutions have lost almost 1.3 million students.

However, a few colleges in the tri-state area are seeing pre-pandemic levels of enrollment.

Briar Cliff University’s enrollment manager said that they’ve seen more than an enrollment increase.

“What I’ve actually seen is an increase in terms of numbers of students interested in looking at, say, smaller schools and those types of things. We definitely saw more interested in looking at us this year,” said Matt Thomsen.

Thomsen said they’ve had multiple orientations with hundreds of students in person and virtually.

“We’ve had a large number of students for orientation events with again, showing that positive momentum coming in for this fall to be over goal, and even just today we are experiencing another orientation over a hundred students, and the one was held virtually,” said Thomsen.

Thomsen also said Briar Cliff is ahead of their gaols for admissions in multiple categories.