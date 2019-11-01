Siouxland Coffee Festival kicks off Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Coffee Festival is set to return to the Sioux City Convention Center on Saturday, November 2. After a very successful first year, the festival is expecting an even bigger crowd this time around.

The coffee festival will be from 10 am to 3 pm. Tickets are $12.50 if you buy them online or $15 at the door. The ticket gets you coffee samples from dozens of vendors, sample tea, live music, a latte art competition, and more.

The interest in the event has taken on a life of its own according to organizers. This year there will be vendors coming from as far away as Florida, Indiana, California, and Washington, as well as a large representation from the tri-state area. National importers, roasters, and equipment providers have also taken notice and will be participating, including Monin Syrups, Cafe Imports, Mavam Espresso Machines, and Chemex just to name a few.

Funds raised at the festival will support VolunteerSiouxland, the Tri-State’s only online vendor center that now serves more than 150 non-profits and over 2,700 volunteers.

For more details, including preordering your tickets you can go to Siouxland Coffee’s website. You can also find more information, as well as giveaways on the Siouxland Coffee Festival Facebook page.