Siouxland clinic offering free tacos, burritos to vaccine recipients

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Thursday, a Siouxland clinic will offer a voucher for free tacos and burritos to the first 100 patients who come get a vaccine.

The Siouxland Community Health Clinic (SCHC) is hosting a vaccine clinic on June 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the SCHC parking lot, located on 1021 Nebraska Street.

Senor Taco’s food truck will be at the event. The first 100 patients that show up to the clinic will receive a voucher for either a free burrito, or three free tacos. More food will be offered for purchase.

The clinic is opened to anyone in the community that needs or wants a vaccination. You do not have to be a SCHC patient.