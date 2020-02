SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Streets and sidewalks are mostly back to normal after the latest round of ongoing snow from Tuesday night.

People around Siouxland woke up to a blanket of snow that covered the ground and it kept falling for a big portion of Wednesday.

It kept snowplow drivers busy for most of the day.

Siouxlanders took the time to clear off their sidewalks and several schools opted for a late start.

Luckily, the wind and snow was light, so it didn’t take too much effort to clear off.