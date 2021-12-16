SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After Wednesday’s storm, cleaning crews have been busy dealing with the aftermath.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation received 40 calls regarding fallen trees and branches that needed to be removed. A Parks and Recreation official told KCAU the streets in Sioux City are cleared and they expect tree branches from Wednesday’s storm to be completely cleaned off sidewalks by Friday night.

A temporary storm debris dumpsite will be available at the Woodbury Emergency Services site located at 121 Deer Run Trail, Climbing Hill, IA. Only trees and branches affected by the recent storms will be accepted.

The site will be open from December 17th until December 18th from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. each day. This site is available for all Woodbury County residents only and is not available for commercial businesses. Future dates and times for the site will be determined based on community needs.

If you are doing your own clean-up, take precautions to avoid injury. The DNR recommends hiring a professional if you can.