SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Winter weather is on its way to hit Siouxland once again. As such, cities throughout Siouxland are preparing.

In Storm Lake, the city declared a snow emergency starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. and expiring Friday at 6 a.m. The city cites the winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service as reason for the snow emergency.

During a Storm Lake snow emergency, there are parking restrictions in place. They are as follows.

Parking is not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m and 6 p.m.

Parking is not allowed on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is not allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D

Any vehicles found to be in violation of Storm Lake’s snow policy may be ticketed or towed.

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

The city’s website has more information about its snow emergency policy.