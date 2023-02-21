SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Winter weather is on its way to hit Siouxland once again. As such, cities throughout Siouxland are preparing.
In Storm Lake, the city declared a snow emergency starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. and expiring Friday at 6 a.m. The city cites the winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service as reason for the snow emergency.
During a Storm Lake snow emergency, there are parking restrictions in place. They are as follows.
- Parking is not allowed on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m and 6 p.m.
- Parking is not allowed on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
- Parking is not allowed in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D
Any vehicles found to be in violation of Storm Lake’s snow policy may be ticketed or towed.
Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.
The city’s website has more information about its snow emergency policy.