SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With another winter storm approaching, cities in the Siouxland area have begun to announce snow emergencies.

Norfolk, Nebraska

The City of Norfolk has issued a snow emergency that will go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The city has issued this snow emergency following the Winter Storm Warning that was issued for Madison County by the National Weather Service. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday until 9 p.m. on Friday.

During snow emergencies, Norfolk residents should keep in mind that no parking is allowed on all cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. Parking will be allowed on the even-numbered side of the streets, however. Parking off the street is encouraged.

Citations for incorrectly parked vehicles and violators may also have their vehicles towed. Additionally, those caught blowing snow into the street can also face citations.

Residents can call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect or not and can sign up for Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts by texting “norfolkalerts” to the number 41372, to receive all emergency text alerts from the City of Norfolk.

Storm Lake, Iowa

The City of Storm Lake has declared a Snow Emergency. It will go into effect Thursday night at 10 p.m. and run through Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The city would like to remind residents about the following parking regulations during a Snow Emergency.

Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Parking is NOT ALLOWED in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be violating the parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.

More information about the city’s Snow Emergency policy can be found by clicking here.