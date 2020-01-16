Closings
Siouxland cities declare snow emergency ahead of possible snowstorm

Local News
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – With a possible snowstorm expected to hit Siouxland, some communities have declared a snow emergency.

During snow emergencies. cities enact parking restrictions so that streets can be cleared.

South Sioux City, Nebraska

South Sioux City’s snow emergency will go into effect Friday. During it, vehicles will need to follow the odd/even parking requirement, meaning vehicles need to be parked on the even side of the street on even days and on the opposite side on odd days.

In addition, emergency routes will need to be completely free of parking. vehicle may otherwise be cited or towed.

The city asked that people try to not park on the streets as much as possible so crews to clear more snow off.

The snow emergency will be canceled when conditions improve and when crews have cleared enough snow.

Residents are also not allowed to clear snow onto the city streets, unless along Dakota Avenue and one block east and west of it.

Dakota City, Nebraska

The mayor of Dakota City issued a snow emergency to go into effect Friday at 12 a.m.

During the snow emergency routes must be cleared.

Those routes are as follows:

  • Broadway/IBP Avenue from Highway 77 to 164th Street
  • Locust Street from 9th Street to 20th Street
  • Myrtle Street from 10th Street to 20th Street
  • Walnut Street from 14th Street to 21st Street
  • Willow Street from 16th Street to Dodge Avenue
  • 20th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
  • 16th Street from Pine Street to Willow Street
  • 21st Street from Broadway to Willow Street

