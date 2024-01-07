SIOUX CITY, Iowa. (KCAU) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Siouxland, prompting officials to declare a Snow Emergency ahead of the anticipated snowfall.

Sioux City officials announced that a Snow Emergency will take effect at 7 a.m. on Monday. Parking is prohibited on emergency snow routes which are noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

Vehicles should park on the even-numbered side of the street on Monday and the odd side of the street on Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited even during a Snow Emergency.

Residents are encouraged to remove vehicles from on-street parking where possible.

According to a release from the City of Norfolk, the Snow Emergency will be in effect starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday until further notice. Parking restrictions will be in effect for the duration of the declaration.

As usual, during Snow Emergencies parking is limited to the even sides of residential streets, but it is recommended to avoid parking on streets if possible. Parking on odd sides will result in a citation.

Parking is prohibited on cul-de-sacs and Emergency Snow Routes. Vehicles parked on snow routes will be towed.

Additional information can be found here. Residents can call the City Snow Number at 402-844-2299 to know when a snow emergency is in effect. To receive Norfolk Emergency Text Alerts click here or text ‘norfolkalerts’ to 41372.

Additionally, North Sioux City has also declared a Snow Emergency as the storm moves in. It will be in effect beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday and continue through 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Parking in the street is prohibited, according to city officials.