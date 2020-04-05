Siouxland churches work together to make online service special

Despite an empty parking lot at First Lutheran Church hundreds of churchgoers were able to participate in service virtually.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday morning, three local churches partnered up to spread a message of peace and joy with as many of their parishioners as possible.

Despite an empty parking lot at First Lutheran Church, hundreds of churchgoers were able to participate in service virtually.

First Lutheran Church has been broadcasting their services on the radio for many years, but only began streaming them via Facebook Live when COVID-19 closed their doors.

“Those of us in the building, it’s unusual to lead the worship and worship in this way, but God is present and we go forward,” said Pastor David Halaas of St. Mark and Immanuel Lutheran Churches.

It’s not just one church that’s worshiping together, but three of them.

First Lutheran Church invited the pastor of St. Mark Lutheran and Immanuel Lutheran Churches to combine resources and put together a special Passion Palm Sunday service.

“It’s always best to share ministry, this is not something that you do alone. It’s always you are working in collaboration, so to not be able to collaborate with our parishioners, those who come and worship on a normal Sunday, to not have them here is difficult, so you have to think differently. So to be able to work with Pastor Hallas is great,” said Pastor Kristine Stedje of First Lutheran Church.

“It’s a time of fear and worry, and perhaps confusion and anxiety, and always in those times, as in joyful times as well, it’s important that we are aware of God’s presence, and that we are aware of God’s call that we will serve our neighbor,” said Pastor Halaas.

The churches sent out the scripture to parishioners so they could follow along with Sunday’s service making it as normal as possible from home.

“This was just a natural thing to do, so we are delighted as First Lutheran to welcome St. Mark, Immanuel and anyone else who might be listening in to our broadcast as well,” said Pastor Stedje.

The three churches will be holding service together again this upcoming week on Monday, Thursday, and Friday.