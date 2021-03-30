Siouxland churches preparing for Easter Sunday services

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland churches are preparing for what’s going to be their busiest day in nearly a year.

“We hope that Easter Sunday will be kind of the attendance turning point. That’s our hope, and then we’ll get back to something, approaching normalcy,” said Dave Miller, senior pastor for Southern Baptist Church.

Miller said he’s been enforcing CDC guidelines for a while now.

“We’re not making a whole lot of changes for good Friday, we have a Good Friday service, which is generally pretty well attended, and an Easter service because we’re just kind of continuing to do what we’ve been doing,” said Miller.

Pastor David Zirpel of Redeemer Lutheran Church said he plans to do the same, but with a few minor additions.

“We’ll have all of the hymn and songs on the screen, we won’t be using our him books. We’re just going to play on the side of caution, and we want everybody to be safe,” said Zirpel.

Some churches may not allow food and may enforce social distancing rules more than others, so parishioners should check with their church.

One Siouxland resident said he isn’t too worried about the crowds due to his family receiving vaccinations.

“I’m just hoping for some good weather so that we can still do the Easter egg hunt with the kids and gather outside and try to be safe in that way,” Michael Hixon said. “Fortunate enough, a lot of my family is vaccinated now, so it takes some of the stress out of gathering.”