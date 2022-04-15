SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the biggest religious holidays of the year is almost here and preparations for Easter Sunday are already underway at Sunnybrook Community Church.

After not being able to host last years’ services due to the pandemic, the church is making its return to the Tyson Event Center for Easter mass.

It marks the second time the celebration has been held there. Crew members were busy today working to move equipment to the Tyson.

Final preparations will be made following the end of the Sioux City Musketeers game tonight leading into Saturday evening.

Lead Pastor Jeff Mose said he is excited to spend Easter with his fellow Siouxlanders without COVID restrictions.

“It’s just an honor and a joy to be able to be back there. Usually, we hold sever or eight Easter services, much like we do Christmas here in this auditorium, so going to the Tyson allows all of our services, we have three every Sunday morning, to come together in one large service,” said Mose. “For us, this is huge. If you study churches nationally, many of them are down as much as 40 to 50% of their people, haven’t come back since the days of COIVD. We have not seen that. We’ve seen people come back, in fac,t we’ve seen the church grow. So the idea of all of us together without restrictions and masks and all of those things. To be able to gather together in one service and to worship together is really exciting.”

More than 300 volunteers will work with Sunnybrook Church on Easter and because of that, the church will host a special service Saturday evening for those volunteers.