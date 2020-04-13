Siouxland churches embrace digital Easter, livestream services

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many houses of worship in Siouxland are turning to technology to help keep their congregations safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many churches holding online services for their parishioners, including First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City and Central Baptist Church in Sioux City.
Many religious leaders have told KCAU 9 going digital has become the new norm.
Besides live-streaming easter services, many churches also holding morning devotions, times of prayer, and live worship through Facebook Live and YouTube.
