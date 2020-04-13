Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Siouxland churches embrace digital Easter, livestream services

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Many houses of worship in Siouxland are turning to technology to help keep their congregations safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many churches holding online services for their parishioners, including First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City and Central Baptist Church in Sioux City.

Many religious leaders have told KCAU 9 going digital has become the new norm.

Besides live-streaming easter services, many churches also holding morning devotions, times of prayer, and live worship through Facebook Live and YouTube.

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories