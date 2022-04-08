SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders are working to help people fleeing Ukraine as the work continues.

Redeemer Lutheran Church of Sioux City is working with Orphan Grain Train out of Norfolk to bring much needed aid to Ukrainian refugees that have been pouring into Poland and other European countries as the war in Ukraine continues.

They will be accepting donations at their location on Lakeport starting Friday until Monday. The items will be shipped to Poland to be distributed.

Pastor David Zirbel shared why the church decided to lend a helping hand.

“Help all around the world when situations come up and this is a situation that has come up very quickly for those people, and Poland is not a very wealthy country, and so on, and the need is there,” said Zirbel.

A full list of items that are being accepted can be found below.

Flour

Sugar

Baby Formula (Powder Only)

Diapers (Infant/Adult)

Feminine Products

Dry Laundry Soap

New Bath Towels

Blankets (New or gently used)

Quilts (New or gently used)

New Underwear (Men, Women, Children – All Sizes)

New Socks (Men, Women, Children – All Sizes)

Only the above-listed items are being accepted. No other clothing or shoes will be taken.