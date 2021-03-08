Siouxland church packs 600 lunches for local students

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland church is making sure students will have a meal.

Members of the mayflower united church of christ gathered at the food bank of siouxland this afternoon to help bag lunches.

The group packed a total of 600 bags of food that include juice boxes, applesauce, and beef jerky.

Christian Education Director Linda Cron said this is a way for their church to connect with the community after COVID-19.

“This is like a celebration day for us. We haven’t been able to do anything like this for the past year. So, this a great time to get together again,” said Cron.

The bags will be distributed to the local schools on Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories