Siouxland church packs 600 lunches for local students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland church is making sure students will have a meal.

Members of the mayflower united church of christ gathered at the food bank of siouxland this afternoon to help bag lunches.

The group packed a total of 600 bags of food that include juice boxes, applesauce, and beef jerky.

Christian Education Director Linda Cron said this is a way for their church to connect with the community after COVID-19.

“This is like a celebration day for us. We haven’t been able to do anything like this for the past year. So, this a great time to get together again,” said Cron.

The bags will be distributed to the local schools on Friday.

