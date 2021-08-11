Siouxland church fills up backpacks for elementary students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As schools kicks off in less than two weeks, one local church is making sure students have what they need.

Members from Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City packed up 60 backpacks filled with school supplies for students in K-5. The school supplies will go to students at Bryant Elementary School.

An administrator with Trinity Lutheran said she hopes the backpacks will help those in need.

“We believe it’s our service to our community. We believe that God would want us to help those in need. our mission team, that’s kind of what they do here at Trinity [Lutheran Church], we find different things in the community that we can help with,” said Jane Olorundami.

All the supplies came from community donations, with 10 backpacks given to each grade.