SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)–Many Siouxlanders drove out to the Sioux Gateway Airport earlier Saturday morning with their kids, for a chance to fly and learn about aviation from the pros.

For roughly 12 years, the Young Eagles Flight Rally has taken kids ages 8 to 17 up into the sky. While in the clouds, the kids are taught how to properly fly an airplane and they even get a chance to pilot one themselves with help from pilots.

Rick Alter, with the Experimental Aircraft Association says he hopes this experience sticks with the kids for life.

“We need a lot more people, we need a lot more pilots, even the airlines are really short on pilots. so we’re hoping some of these people when they grow up they will be interested enough they’ll go ahead and apply with the major airlines, and get a job,” said Alter.

Alter says his favorite part about the event is seeing kids’ faces light up as the airplane leaves the ground, especially if they were scared to fly at first.