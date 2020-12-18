Siouxland children ‘shop with a cop’ during the holiday season

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Walmart hosted a ‘shop with a cop’ event on Thursday morning, which gives Siouxland children a mini shopping spree to make for a better Christmas.

The South Sioux City police had a budget of $2,500 and walked around the store with children as they picked out their Christmas presents.

“One of the best days of the year for me, we try to do it every year, we all have smiles and we all have a good time. It warms the heart it really does. Anytime we can help out kids as law enforcement it makes us feel that we’re doing the right thing,” said Chad Cleveland, of the South Sioux City Police Department.

A wrapping station was in the back of Walmart. Police helped the children wrap their presents and bring them home.