SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Health professionals say the human brain does not stop developing until a person is in their twenties. an effort to help kids protect themselves.

Opportunities Unlimited handed out bike helmets Friday to several local schools. The organization is also providing education on bike safety and brain injury prevention.

The project targets second-grade students throughout siouxland with youngsters at Lewis and Clark Elementary School receiving their helmets Friday.

Principal Ben Schultz said if a kid rides a bike without a helmet even a minor impact to the head could deal a large amount of damage.

“Just a small fall even if your bike is stationary and so we know our kids, they like to play and play hard and so the more safety things that they have, the better chance that they’ll survive an accident,” Shultz said.

Opportunities Unlimited plans to distribute 1,600 helmets to school districts in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, and other nearby communities.