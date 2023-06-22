SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland children are taking to the skies after some ground school first though.

At the Mid-America Museum of Aviation, Junior Pilots were getting familiar with the rules and regulations of being a pilot such as visting the air traffic control tower, reading nautical maps, and filing a flight log, which all part of the process before they get to do the fun part of flying a plane. KCAU 9 spoke with their flight instructor about the class.

“We just take some of the basics of aviation, whether it be how an airplane flies, and we’re doing the nav log now, just break it down into bite sized pieces, not get too in-depth,”

The junior pilot camps for this year are filled but keep an eye of for next year.