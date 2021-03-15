Siouxland child care centers under pressure as task force works to address issues in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The challenge for parents to find affordable child care coupled with daycare centers struggling to stay afloat has been an ongoing issue with no easy answer.

One Siouxland child care provider said it’s because of a multitude of issues heightened by the pandemic, she had to temporarily close her doors to dozens of kids and families.

The head of Iowa’s Child Care Task Force said they’re talking to all parts of the state to get a better grasp on the issues centers face.

“It’s a very sink or swim environment,” Ashley Fleming, owner of The Learning Corner.

Fleming has been in the child care industry for about a decade.

She said it’s always been a challenge recruiting and keeping qualified staff members, receiving consistent funding, and operating with limited resources.

Fleming said the pandemic has made those issues worse.

“We’ve lost clients, we’ve lost employees, we don’t have the wages to keep up competitively to keep up in the area. We don’t have benefits we can offer. Why can’t we have more funding to help with those regulation needs as well as benefits for those specific staffing needs,” Fleming said.

Emily Schmitt is the head of Iowa’s newly created Child Care Task Force. She said that child care is the number one issue Iowa’s currently facing.

“Iowa has had the highest rate in the entire country of households with all working families, with all parents working, and we’ve had a shortage of high-quality affordable child care in every corner of the state,” said Schmitt.

Schmitt said the pandemic created a dramatic decrease of child care options.

“We rated for 38 children and because of the pandemic, we’re only down six preschoolers, and it forced us to close because we just don’t have the funding coming in,” Fleming said.

Schmitt adds the task force will look into expanding child care options and eligibility for families, as well as enticing workers with benefits.

“We’re also going to look at child care workforce issues within the staffing of workforce for the childcare facilities like recruitment, retention, reimbursement rates, and health insurance. And those are something that lots of small businesses face as well,” Schmitt said.

Fleming said it’s harder for smaller centers to get state funding.

“At the end of the day, if you don’t have the funding in place for consistency, month after month, despite the attendance for children and business owners, we can’t then meet the needs of those children,” Flemming said.

Fleming said her staff could benefit from an increase in specialized training like emotional and psychological support, for issues they see in most children, such as ADHD and children in families with substance abuse.

Schmitt said the task force will be in operation for 100 days, including 15 or so people from across the state to better address the needs of different child care facilities.