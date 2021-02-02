Siouxland child advocates prepare for new year, challenges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The pandemic has disrupted many industries and businesses around the U.S., but one group of people adapted and continued keep their doors open to protect our youth.

The MercyOne Siouxland Child Advocacy Center sees around 700 children a year across 30 counties in Iowa, and 2020 was no exception.

“Abuse didn’t stop in our area, we just had to figure out, like many people, how to adapt and change, to make sure we were seeing families in a safe way but continuing to do the work that needed to be done,” said Amy Scarman with the Child Advocacy Center.

MercyOne Siouxland says it’s been a team effort between the Iowa Department of Human Services and local law enforcement.

“Meeting on a monthly basis with them, as far as putting all of our cases together, it’s been a regional effort with DHS and other agencies as well. We all get together and go over cases and we continue to do that, we just do it virtually,” said Sgt. Mike Manthorne with the Sioux City Police Department.

“We always showed up for work, we have done this work, day in, day out since the beginning of last March when that pandemic hit, nothing was too different for us, a lot more harder work, but we kept on doing the work,” said Janee Harvey with the Iowa Department of Human Services.



The SCPD says the number of reported child abuse cases has remained steady throughout the pandemic.

“Between 2018 we had 38 cases reported, 42 in 2019, and 2020 43, so it’s been really little change there,” said Manthorne.

Looking ahead to the new year, organizations said they predict their services will continue to be needed, now more than ever before as some families remain in isolation together.

“A lot of our parents are in mental health serves , substances abuse treatment, and really types of services that have been disrupted and impacted by COVID-19, so we are prepared and equipped to respond to that need as it becomes more clear and obvious to us,” said Harvey.