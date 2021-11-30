Siouxland charity organizations celebrate Giving Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of Giving Tuesday.

What began as a campaign to give back after a weekend of spending money on gifts, has turned into a major donation day for non-profits.

Many local organizations and businesses are running programs to give back to the community today, but you don’t need to write a check to participate today.

“Giving back makes a difference. Whether it’s volunteering at a local non-profit here in Sioux City, to giving to a mentoring program, to volunteering your time, every non-profit in our community relies on donations from individuals, families, volunteers, to really do what they do every day throughout the entire year,” said Heather Hennings, United Way of Siouxland president.

In 2020, nearly $2.5 billion were donated to charities on Giving Tuesday nationwide.