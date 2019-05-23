Siouxland Chamber sponsoring 9-day trip to China

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It's the trip of a lifetime. The Siouxland Chamber is sponsoring a 9-day tour of China this November.

The trip is not just for Chamber members, but anyone in Siouxland. Those who go will have the chance to meet with Chamber representative from China and learn more about business from the Asian country.

The trip will leave out of Chicago. The cost is $2,499. That includes four- and five-star hotel accommodations, three meals a day, deluxe tour bus, entrance fees for attractions, and more.

Barbara Sloniker and Katy Karrer, with Siouxland Chamber, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us how you can get involved.