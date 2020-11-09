Siouxland Chamber prepares to host online auction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the first time in more than 30 years, the Siouxland Chamber Dinner and Auction is moving online.

At a press conference this afternoon, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce announced their online auction and virtual event.

According to the chamber, the focus of this year’s event is supporting local businesses affected by COVID-19.

“We really wanted to focus on supporting our local businesses because there’s been so many local restaurants and retail outlets that have been affected and this is one way that we knew that we could support those businesses.” said Jennifer Letch of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

The auction is not yet live, but you can go the chamber’s website to preview these unique items.

