SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than 50 vendors from a variety of different industries introduced their products to the community on Thursday.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce hosted its 9th annual Small Business Expo at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City.

The annual event helps support local small businesses while also giving the public a chance to sample and buy what they like.

The rapidly growing event offers an opportunity to connect with local business owners and discover new products and services. This year’s show drew a large crowd.

“A lot of our chamber events are for just chamber members, so this event is special to me. One because it’s free and open to the public, we get the whole Siouxland community involved,” Director of Events Laura Brighton said.

“I think last year it was a little bit smaller and this year it’s a little bit bigger so it’s nice to see it continue to grow and get people out and see what Sioux City has to offer,” Bakery owner Jake Hawkins said.

Those who attended the expo also got the chance to win door prizes and enjoy plenty of food and beverage samples.