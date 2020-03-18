Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President explains how to help Siouxland restaurants during virus pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Scenes like that of an empty restaurant booth can be found across Siouxland. This came after Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds declared a State Disaster Emergency Plan, closing restaurants and bars to the general public but still allowing drive-through, carry-out, and delivery.

The closures are especially hard-hitting on small, hometown business operators.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan was in the KCAU 9 studio to talk more about how to help businesses.

McGowan said that Siouxland always comes together to support one another, and this is another time for the community to help. He is asking Siouxlanders to help by ordering takeout, buying gift cards, and supporting healthcare workers, school employees and others affected.

McGowan also stressed that a majority of business with the chamber small businesses that are not fully closed, but simply doing business differently.