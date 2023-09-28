SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A longtime leader in the Siouxland business community is being honored on Thursday with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor.

The Deming Award is presented annually to a business and community leader who exhibits outstanding leadership and corporate citizenship, within the realm of their business.

This year’s winner is Skip Perley, who serves as CEO of Thompson Solutions Group.

The business offers electrical and technical contracting with roots dating back to 1933. Along with its local office, Thompson Solutions Group has offices in Omaha and Sioux Falls. The Siouxland Chamber has presented the Deming Award since 1991.

More than a thousand members and community guests also heard the personal and first-hand stories of Lt. Col. Scott Mann who helped rescue and relocate over 1,000 Afghan allies after the us withdrew from Afghanistan.

“I travel around a lot doing leadership and human engagement training and just seeing the level of community connection is pretty cool and pretty refreshing to see. And then to be able to kind of share stories that I’ve learned from my time in combat, my time as a green beret,” said Mann, “To be able to share that with our citizenry and maybe some lessons learned in this environment is a pretty humbling thing.”

A trio of sailors from the USS Sioux City also were recognized as this year’s sailors of the year.