SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of Siouxlanders are heading to the Iowa state capitol.

The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will make its 46th annual trip to Des Moines.

The chamber will advocate for a number of issues for Siouxland. This year, 20 members will be meeting with Governor Kim Reynolds, Debbie Durham, Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority along with legislators to talk about reducing taxes, funding projects, and making Siouxland more attractive to businesses and employees alike.

“So, if Iowa can get their property tax and income tax things in line and more competitive, that’s just better for each and every individual we have here,” said Barbara Sloniker of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

One of the bigger efforts the chamber hopes to achieve is increasing funding for the Iowa Poison Control Center in Sioux City, which hasn’t seen significant support in around 20 years.