Siouxland Chamber of Commerce discusses COVID-19 misconceptions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is taking steps to address misconceptions surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

Doctor Leah Johnson, M.D., with the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation said it’s not a matter of if the virus spreads to Siouxland, but when. But she added that there are ways for people to protect themselves and prevent the spread.

Johnson also touched on misconceptions surrounding the coronavirus, saying at this time there is no need to panic in Siouxland.

“There is no reason to hoard things at the current time. There is plenty of supplies we have a great food supply system in this country. So we will be fine as long as we self-quarantine and slow down the exposure.” Dr. Johnson said.

There’s currently not a vaccine for COVID-19. The best practices to prevent the spread includes regularly wiping down surfaces, washing hands, and covering up for coughs and sneezes.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.