Siouxland Chamber of Commerce announces Rudy Giulani as keynote speaker

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce announced that there keynote speaker for the 34th Annual Siouxland Chamber event will be Rudy Giuliani.

The 107th Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani will deliver a speech called “Principled Leadership in the Face of Change and Crisis.”

Nick DeRoos, who is employed as the General Manager of CF Industries and presently serves as the Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors stated, “We are thrilled that Mayor Giuliani has accepted our invitation to keynote this event. He is uniquely qualified to deliver a compelling presentation on principled leadership, crisis management, and strategic governance.”

The annual meeting will be held at a new venue this year. The Sioux City Convention Center is under construction, so the alternate location for the meeting will be held at the Orpheum Theatre.

“While the evening’s program will remain somewhat consistent with previous years, for the first time ever, we will host the event at the Orpheum Theatre. This new venue will introduce unique opportunities and present a few substantial changes” Siouxland Chamber President McGowan said. “This year our event will be an ‘Annual Meeting’ and not an ‘Annual Dinner.’ We hope our guests will consider patronizing one of the many exceptional Chamber- member restaurants Siouxland has to offer and then join us for what is sure to be an exceptional evening.”

The event is set for Tuesday, September 17, 2019. It will begin with a Social Hour at 6 p.m., Chamber Program at 6:45 p.m., and the Keynote Presentation at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Siouxland Chamber will present the W. Edwards Deming Award for Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence, as well as recognize the 2019 Ambassador of the Year and the USS Sioux City Sailors of the Year.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis in blocks of ten tickets. Premium seating can be reserved by contacting the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at 712-255-7903 and includes admission to a private reception with the keynote speaker. Tickets are available by visiting www.orpheumlive.com or stopping by the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.