Siouxland Chamber discusses changes, keynote speaker for annual meeting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — He’s a prominent member of the Trump Administration and former mayor of New York City and in a little over a month, he will be in Sioux City.

Rudy Giuliani will be this year’s keynote speaker at the Annual Siouxland Chamber Meeting.

The 107th Mayor of New York City will deliver a speech called “Principled Leadership in the Face of Change and Crisis.”

The annual meeting will be held at a new venue this year. The Sioux City Convention Center is under construction, so the alternate location for the meeting will be at the Orpheum Theatre. The change of venue means there will be no dinner served at this year’s meeting.

The event is set for Tuesday, September 17, 2019. It will begin with a Social Hour at 6 p.m., Chamber Program at 6:45 p.m., and the Keynote Presentation at approximately 7:30 p.m. The Siouxland Chamber will present the W. Edwards Deming Award for Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence, as well as recognize the 2019 Ambassador of the Year and the USS Sioux City Sailors of the Year.

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis in blocks of ten tickets. Premium seating can be reserved by contacting the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at 712-255-7903 and includes admission to a private reception with the keynote speaker. Tickets are available by visiting www.orpheumlive.com or stopping by the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

Katy Karrer and Barbara Sloniker, with the Siouxland Chamber, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the event.