Siouxland celebrity publishes book

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A good friend of the morning show Good Day Siouxland can now cross publishing a book off his bucket list.

Tony Michaels, a local celebrity, can now add author to his list of titles. He was signing copies of his new book “Taco’s and Beer Atmosphere” on Saturday at Sioux City Gifts. Tony said he’s been working on the book for 12 years and was inspired to finish while working from home last year.

“I’ve had so many great experiences here. I moved to Sioux City in 1997, and I got a chance to meet so many great people that influenced my life greatly, and it’s only when you have some downtime to kind of reflect on that you realize how gifted you are, and I just wanted the book to be a celebration of conversations of those big moments in life that I don’t think we celebrate enough,” said Tony Michalski.

The book is on sale at Sioux City Gifts at 1922 Pierce Street.